On Saturday, February 24, 2024, hundreds of Ghanaians trooped to the forecourt of the State House, where the funeral of late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was held to pay their last respect to the celebrated pastor.

Apostle Dr. Ntumy, the fourth chairman of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana, held this esteemed position from 1998 to 2008.

His life story was marked by extraordinary trials. He endured being held captive during his ministry in war-torn Liberia amidst the chaos of the first Liberian Civil War.

Despite facing numerous threats to his life, including physical assaults and poisoning, he remained steadfast in his faith. Later in life, he battled paralysis, confining him to a wheelchair.

The late Apostle played a pivotal role in the expansion and development of the Pentecost Church in Ghana. Sadly, he passed away in his residence in Germany on December 18, 2023, following a prolonged illness.

The funeral ceremony attracted a notable array of dignitaries.

Among them were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, alongside other government officials.

The gathering also included esteemed clergy members from across Ghana. Notable figures such as Archbishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and former Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and Rev. Prof. Johnson Asamoah-Gyadu, President of Trinity Theological Seminary, paid their respects to the departed soul.

Below are some videos from the funeral

READ ALSO:

Apostle Dr. Ntumy, ex-Church of Pentecost Chairman passes on

NDC mourns Apostle Ntumy

The Church of Pentecost asks for ‘utmost respect for the privacy’ of Apostle Ntumy’s…