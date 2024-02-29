We are delighted that you have decided to apply to the World Rugby (www.World.Rugby)/Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme. The Programme aims to support talented women so that they can develop their leadership potential in rugby. We have awarded 73 scholarships since 2018.

The criteria for applications are:

Applicants must be involved in their rugby union or region as a board member, or staff, or volunteer.

Applicants must have leadership aspirations and demonstrate their professional development plan in their application.

Applicants must send their C.V. and a letter of endorsement from their union – Please note that failure to send the letter of endorsement will be disqualifying; this is to ensure that applicants are involved in their union/region

In 2022, Capgemini became a global partner of the Leadership programme and we are delighted with Capgemini’s ongoing support. As part of this partnership, Capgemini will be providing the scholars with a range of professional and personal development opportunities. They include:

Leadership Coaching Sessions: scholars will be connected to a Leadership Coach from Capgemini and have a few coaching sessions

Access to NEXT platform: a one-stop shop for the scholars to learn about leadership with leading content from HBR and much more

Connected Manager: a Harvard Business certified programme. Scholars can join a team to discover Harvard Business Review best in class content and practical tool management

Leadership Series: scholars will sharpen their leadership practices and impact through experiential and peer learning

A leadership summit in Capgemini Les Fontaines Campus near Paris: connect together, be inspired by Capgemini leadership speakers, network with some leaders in Capgemini

Please visit https://apo-opa.co/3SZbQLj for more information on how Capgemini supports women’s rugby.

In addition to the Capgemini offering, scholars will get an additional discretionary grant up to £5,000, subject to the activity plan that scholars proposed, and that World Rugby approves. Each scholar will also be matched to a mentor. Mentors can be from the world of rugby, other sports, businesses or Capgemini.

The discretionary grant can be used to fund leadership, coaching, mentoring, education and training activity, that support your professional development in rugby. This can include related travel and accommodation costs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Rugby.