The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has expressed dissatisfaction over President Akufo-Addo’s address on the conflict in Bawku.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his State Of the Nation Address (SONA) expressed deep concerns regarding the expenditure incurred in resolving the Bawku conflict.

The President lamented that, the funds could have been invested in other developmental projects but were instead being used to ensure security in and around Bawku in the Upper East Region.

But, debating on the Address on the floor of the House, Mahama Ayariga said he expected the President to address the plight of residents who suffered from alleged military brutalities.

However, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, stated that, President Akufo-Addo demonstrated empathy and gave a sense of hope in his State of the Nation Address.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has seen an improvement in the fight against corruption after initiating pragmatic measures to fight against the menace.

Dr. Stephen Amoah made these remarks during the debate on the floor of Parliament.

Touching on the issue of unemployment, the Nhyiaeso MP claimed, during the COVID-19 pandemic, government continued to pay public workers while private sector workers were losing their jobs.

He further argued that, the government through various policies is curbing the issue of unemployment.