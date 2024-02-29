The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of lacking innovative ideas for the country’s development.

During the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign and Manifesto Teams in Accra on Wednesday, February 28, Dr. Bawumia asserted that the NDC is incapable of spearheading the nation’s progress due to their intellectual deficit.

He reiterated the NPP’s commitment to implementing superior strategies aimed at advancing Ghana’s prosperity, contrasting their vision with what he perceives as the NDC’s shortcomings.

Dr. Bawumia thus expressed confidence in the NPP’s prospects for success in the upcoming December elections, citing the party’s impressive track record in governance and notable achievements across various sectors of the economy.

This optimism was reinforced by President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, where he outlined the party’s vision and accomplishments.

“We have the vision and we have the record and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address.

“As I listened to the President, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us,” he said.

ALSO READ:

I met my wife on Facebook – Kwaw Kese shares love story

Robbers shoot two people after robbing gas station in Gomoa Besiase [Photos]

My lawyers will write to you – Stephen Amoah tells Sam George after he playfully hit his head on live TV [Watch]