Two workers of a gas filling station at Gomoa Besiase are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Agona Swedru Government Hospital after seven armed robbers shot them.

According to reports, the robbers shot them when they failed to surrender.

The robbers took away an undisclosed amount of money and fired several live bullets to prevent residents from approaching them around 9:00 pm Tuesday.

In an interview with Adom News, Charlotte Eyiah, who witnessed the robbery incident said she she initially thought it was a gas explosion.

She said when she rushed out from her shop, she saw the workers lying in a pool of blood and called for help.

No arrests have been made by the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

