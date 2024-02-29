The matchday 19 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season get underway this weekend with some interesting games at the various stadia.

At the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 1, Asante Kotoko, having suffered a shocking defeat against Heart of Lions will hope to return to winning ways against Bibiani Gold Stars, with kick-off set for 15:00 GMT.

Saturday sees Real Tamale United hosting Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, also kicking off at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s action features Nsoatreman FC welcoming Hearts of Oak at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex, while Berekum Chelsea squares off against Karela United at the Golden City Park.

Elsewhere, Great Olympics plays host to Heart of Lions at WAFA Park in Sogakope, and Legon Cities hosts Accra Lions at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Premier League leaders FC Samartex welcome Nations FC to the Nsekyire Sports Complex, rounding out the weekend’s fixtures.

However, matches between Dreams FC and Bechem United, as well as Medeama SC and Aduana FC, have been postponed due to Dreams and Medeama’s involvement in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Full Fixtures: