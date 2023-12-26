Ghanaian fashion designer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, popularly known as ‘Abrantie the Gentleman’ has revealed that one of his employees vanished without a trace just before a show in Milan, Italy.

Speaking to Irene Adubea Aning on Joy Learning TV’s Career Trail programme, the designer explained that, he invited two models and a tailor he trusted to accompany him to Milan after receiving an invitation to a fashion event.

He noted thaty, although he covered the cost of these escorts’ travel, things took a bad turn after they got to Milan when the tailor he had so much faith in was nowhere to be found.

“Could you believe this was a tailor that I trusted so much? I wanted to set an example for my other workers. I took all expenses, paid for this tailor, we got to Milan, and he just vanished. I couldn’t see him again,” he lamented.

Abrantie recalls the tailor’s actions dealt him a serious setback, causing him to miss his flight back to Ghana.

“We were supposed to find ways and means to pay to get back to Ghana,” he explained bitterly.

The fashion designer admits this incident has been one of his down moments as a fashion designer, especially since he was representing Ghana as a speaker and showcasing designs at the show.

Some people mistakenly believed that he had orchestrated the situation, Abrantie said.

“Imagine you being invited; it was a very big programme, Expo Milan. It was a very huge organization. They were thinking you came with all these people just to come and do this, and it was all planned. I got to Milan and there were giant billboards of me mounted in Milan.”

“That was how huge it was. There were paparazzi too. So after the paparazzi, one of the people just sneaked out and these same people doing the paparazzi think everything was planned”, he stated.

Abrantie conveyed his appreciation to Black Stars player, Agyemang Badu, who was in Italy at the time of the incident and helped arrange his travel back to Ghana.

