The Ghanaian music industry is buzzing with excitement as highlife sensation, Bisa Kdei exchanged vows with his beautiful bride in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

The event was spectacle, with performances from top artistes including Gyakie, S3fa, and Sista Afia.

Dressed in a sophisticated white tuxedo, Bisa Kdei was all smiles as he and his elegant wife hit the dancefloor.

The bride, radiating grace in a simple yet chic gown.

The couple, clearly in love with each other, shared a heartfelt hug before an elegantly-dressed crowd.

Watch video below: