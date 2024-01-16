Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful believes the Black Stars can beat Egypt with the right player selection.

The West African country opened their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars will have to beat the record champions on Thursday, January 18 in their second group game to brighten their chances of making it to the next round of the tournament.

Ahinful, however, admits that it will be a difficult game but says if the technical team fields the right players, the four times African champions will record their first win at the tournament.

“It is possible,” the former AshantiGold SC striker said on Asempa FM on Ekosii Sen programme.

“Agianist, Egypt, I know it will be a tough game but the technical team must do the right thing by fielding the right players. The players should forget about the Cape Verde game and focus on the Egypt game. It is football and anything is possible,” he added.

Ghana will face Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

