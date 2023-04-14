Senior staff of the University of Cape Coast has embarked on an indefinite strike over delay in working on their negotiated allowances, conditions of service and promotions.

The local chapter which is part of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana said its members are not happy over delays on the part of management of the University to resolve certain pertinent issues.

According to the group, issues such as negotiated allowances, condition of service for its members have not been implemented.

They also indicated that, promotion of its members and the inclusion within the Senior Staff rank have been tabled before management since last year but have not seen the light of day hence the action.

Some members of the group who had red bands on their wrists and hands insisted that they will not work until their grievances are addressed.

“We are not going to resume work until they fix the situation,” they said.

The Association is also worried that, the issues its members are fighting for have been negotiated and approved by other universities, but the situation is different at the University of Cape Coast.