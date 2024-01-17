The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Northern Regional Vice-Chairman following deliberations between national and regional executives in Accra.

Alhaji Gbewaa is reported to have attacked Hajia Shamima Yakubu at the party’s regional secretariat after disagreements over party finances got heated over the weekend.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande explained that, the officer “has been suspended for three months.”

Mr Gbande said this is “pending investigations and all other processes that will enable the party to look into the issues properly for a final redress.”

The altercation saw the Northern Regional Treasurer sustain injuries to her face.

The tensions reached a boiling point during a crucial stakeholder meeting last weekend.

Gbewaa was later arrested and released on bail.

However, his supporters, angered by the development, locked up the regional party office yesterday in protest.

NDC executives in urgent efforts to mend internal divisions convened a meeting in Accra to deliberate on the matter resulting in the suspension.

