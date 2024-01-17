The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Member of Parliament for the Upper Denkyira East Constituency, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwoffie of taking credit for projects done by the community.

NDC Constituency Chairman for Upper Denkyira East, John Swanzy Arhin at a press conference claimed the MP has been taking credit for project initiative by members of the community.

He said the MP is just doing propaganda with those projects just to gain political mileage.

Mr Arhin said the people of Denkyira have been let down by the Member of Parliament because he has failed to bring development to the area.

Also, NDC Deputy Communication Officer, Gabriel Nana Ampadu said the MP has nothing to show since he was elected.

He charged the MP to initiate projects to benefit the people because Denkyira deserves the best.

