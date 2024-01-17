Private legal practitioner, Nana Agyei Barfour Awuah, has urged the Seventh-day Adventist Church to reconsider some of its principles and explore possible alternatives.

His call comes in response to a petition by the SDA church requesting the date for this year’s general election be changed from December 7, 2024.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is making a strong case for an amendment to the 2024 December 7 election date which falls on a Saturday.

The church, in separate petitions first to the Electoral Commission, says the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

But Lawyer Nana Agyei Barfour Awuah in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, advised the Seventh-day Adventist Church to carefully consider and deliberate on the matter.

He suggested that, they explore options that would allow everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Though he sympathise with SDA for its commitment to its religious beliefs, the legal practitioner said the EC is unlikely to go against the Constitution.

Nevertheless, Mr. Barfour Awuah urged the Seventh-day Adventist Church to engage in thoughtful reflection on the issue and seek a resolution that respects both religious principles and constitutional obligations.

SDA Church is right in requesting a change in election date – Inusah Fuseini