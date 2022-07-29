The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has pleaded with government to extend the deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to them, the mobile money business will be negatively affected should government stick to the July 31 deadline.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, the group pleaded for the deadline to be extended to January 2023.

“As a business people in the industry, it will be very detrimental to our business and the industry, in general, should government pursue the 31st July, 2022 deadline.

“We appeal that with realism and having considered inconveniences and challenges, the government should extend the deadline to January 2023,” portions of the statement read.

Their call comes two days to the deadline of July 31.