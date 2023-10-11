The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame of lacking interest in prosecuting government officials engaged in corruption-related offences.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, October 10, he said due to this, the NDC has never had confidence in the Attorney General.

He explained that the AG has never prosecuted any government official in the ruling party – the New Patriotic Party for any acts of corruption, adding that “he has not done so because he is not interested in fighting corruption, neither is he interested in protecting the interest of the people.”

Based on the above, Samy Gyamfi says he believes that “This latest advice from his office on the Frimpong Boateng’s damning report (on the involvement of government officials in illegal mining) is yet another attempt by this Attorney General to cover up clear acts of corruption on the path of government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he said.

Gyamfi’s comment follows the Attorney General’s advice that former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng’s allegations in his report on illegal mining activities in the country are empty and do not have evidence to prosecute the persons named in it.

The Attorney General therefore asked the police to discharge the persons mentioned in the report except those still under investigation.

But Mr Gyamfi shared a different opinion on the matter and according to him, there are ample pieces of evidence to support most of the claims contained in Prof Frimpong Boateng’s report.

He mentioned a couple of them while citing JoyNews’ documentary on illegal mining titled “Forest under Siege.”

“On the matter concerning Donald Ntia – Prof Boateng says this gentleman has been engaging in illegal mining under the guise of prospecting… but what the company is actually engaged in is illegal mining… the evidence is there in that documentary.”

He therefore questioned what sort of evidence the Attorney General is looking for to be convinced.