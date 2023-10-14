Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has descended on the chairman of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his controversial galamsey report.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker insists that the report is “useless” and has no merit.

On April 20, the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation named some top government officials as being complicit in the illegal mining menace.

The renowned heart surgeon indicated that the rot goes as high as to the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

He stressed that, the allegations of some 500 missing excavators seized from illegal miners in 2020 were fabrications of some persons in the government to get him out of the way.

Since his revelation, there has been an increase in calls for accountability from both government officials and individuals involved in illegal mining activities.

However, the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in April 2023, advised that little attention be given to the 36-page document written by Prof Frimpong Boateng entitled “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward”.

Mr Dame noted that the findings in the report were his opinion and must be investigated to justify their authenticity.

Reacting to these happenings on JoyNews’ Newfile programme on Saturday, October 14, Mr Tetteh commended the AG for describing the report as empty.

He said the renowned surgeon is bitter because he is no longer part of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, due to this bitterness, the venerable professor is targeting people in the government to incite the public against them.

“He is the funniest man I have come across within our political space and he knows why I am saying that. In any case, the title of this report is useless.

He is targeting people because he has been ousted from government. His report is a useless piece of paper and the Attorney General has said the same and investigations have proven the same. He is bitter because he has been ousted from government.”

