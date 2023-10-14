Journalism Fellow at Harvard University, Manasseh Azure Awuni, says there is no justification for the United Television (UTV) invasion by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a live television programme.

This follows online videos showing a group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) storming the UTV studios during a live broadcast to demand an apology from one of the panellists, musician Kwame A-Plus.

They claimed he had insulted the party, the president and the vice president.

According to them, the show had become a platform where the government has consistently been unfairly criticised in an unprofessional manner, to the point that a letter from the NPP to the management of UTV to reform the United Showbiz, was torn apart live on-air by A Plus, also a political activist cum NPP sympathizer and a regular panelist of the show.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 14, Mr Azure Awuni said the group’s actions were not justified.

“There is nothing that justifies they [NPP members] going in there to try to force them to do what they want,” he said.

According to him, the NPP had the right and the justification to write to the media outlet to express their displeasure with what they had done, as they had expected some justice from that establishment.

He said the “media organisation should have also distanced itself from whoever tore the letter on live television.”

“Every media organisation operates to satisfy the audience and the NPP members are audience or part of the audience of UTV and so you have to take it whether you accept it or not, it is feedback, you can always argue or even decide to ignore it but they have the right to approach you and tell you their grievances.”

Meanwhile, the National Youth Organiser of NPP, Salam Mustapha, has confirmed that all the young men who were involved in the invasion of the studios are known members of the party.

Many individuals and institutions have condemned the incident.

According to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the act was both “barbaric and medieval, and it is very much consistent with the building blocks in recent times to establish a state of impunity against the media, one that is worse than the infamous ‘Culture of Silence’.”

“We wish to inform such evil minds, both orchestrators and actors, that the media in Ghana have survived all forms of clampdown in the past, even under dictatorial regimes, and that we shall never be intimidated or silenced by any form of attack,” the statement from GJA added.

