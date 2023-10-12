The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim, has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of United Television (UTV) following the invasion of some party thugs.

The leadership of the NPP engaged management on Monday over the incident which occurred last Saturday during the live broadcast of United Showbiz.

However, Mr Ntim decided to publicly apologise to UTV on Thursday October 12,2023.

“On behalf of the party, I’m rendering an unqualified apology to the management of Despite Media, to you Kwami Sefa Kayi, and to all Ghanaians for what happened. The NPP tradition does not countenance such misbehaviour as we are noted to be disciplined people.

You know me; there have been several incidents where I have been provoked, but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to party members from the national to polling station levels. I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse,” he stated.

Chairman Ntim assured that measures are being put in place to ensure the incident does not repeat itself.

“I want to assure you that going forward, the party leadership will ensure that no such reprehensible act is repeated. We will be guided by discipline in our actions; you can count on us.

Internally, we will put measures in place to ensure that this sort of behaviour does not reoccur. This assurance goes to all media houses across the country,” he noted.

The group made up of constituency youth organisers in the Greater Accra region, invaded the studio to demand the removal of a pundit, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

The group claimed they were infuriated by A Plus’s decision to tear into pieces a letter from the NPP leadership to the management of UTV requesting a reform of the show’s panel to include party representatives.

The swift intervention of the police led to the arrest of 16 who were subsequently granted bail of inquiry.

