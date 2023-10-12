Officers of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission have seized various types of bush meats from chop bar operators in some parts of the Central region.

The team on Wednesday confiscated over 100 bush meats, including those preserved in referigerators.

Some of the meat were also picked from bowls of soup on fire as well as those customers had bought and were already eating.

The affected chop bar operators were in Awutu Senya Wast District, Gomoa East and West District, and Effutu Municipality.

In an interview with Adom News, some of operators expressed disappointment in the conduct of the wildlife officers.

They claimed the officers invaded their workplace wielding guns and other offensive weapons which caused fear and panic.

But Public Relations Officer of the Wildlife Division, Ernestina Adumia Anning explained that, the exercise is to enforce the ban on hunting bush meat.

Madam Anning indicated that, they will soon go to the roadside to clamp down on people who also sell to travelers.

She stated the chop bar operators whose meat were seized will be processed for court and fined.

Meanwhile, Ms. Anning advised the general public to desist from consuming bush meat since anyone found culpable will be arrested.

