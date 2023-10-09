The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he cannot absolve himself from blame over the invasion of the United Television (UTV) studios.

This, according to Salam Mustapha, is because the culprits are members of the NPP.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, programme Monday, the NPP Youth leader condemned the attack in no uncertain terms, stating it contradicts what the NPP stands for.

“I can’t deny I don’t know them because I know all of them. Some are Constituency Youth Organisers and one is a Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser. They are my own people I work with so I take full responsibility because it is my men who went out to act in that manner,” he said.

A group of young men barged in during the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’, temporarily disrupting the show and threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.

Their actions have been widely condemned amidst calls on the police to swiftly probe the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

However, Salam Mustapha said the attack was not planned because he was not aware until it happened.

“There was no discussion prior to the invasion and I did not sanction this. I didn’t even know about it until it happened. It was just an adrenaline rush in the spur of the moment,” he added.

The NPP National Youth Organiser apologised to the management of UTV over the incident and pledged to cooperate with the police throughout the investigation.

Salam Mustapha also assured stringent measures will be put in place to avert future occurrences.

Meanwhile, 16 people were arrested following the incident on Saturday but have been granted bail.

