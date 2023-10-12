The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to embark on a cleanup exercise at the office of former President John Mahama.

The Deputy Bono Regional Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Mr Adjei indicated the exercise has been set for November 16, 2023 which coincides with the #Fixing The Country Movement’s planned picketing at Mr Mahama’s office in Cantonments.

“The youth wing and the entire party will embark on a cleanup exercise. The area is bushy, so we will weed and desilt the gutters so everyone should come with their cutlass and every equipment they can use,” he said.

Mr Adjei also noted that, the party after the cleanup exercise, will receive the petition from the protesters.

The picketing comes after Deputy Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ernest Owusu Bempah’s petitioned to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to speed up its investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal.

Mr Owusu-Bempah has said it is important that finality is brought to the matter and the persons found culpable prosecuted.

The Airbus scandal is one of many cases that former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was investigating.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his brother, Samuel Mahama, were cited by Mr Amidu as subjects of this inquiry.

Meanwhile, his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, says he is seeking the assistance of Interpol on this matter.

ALSO READ: