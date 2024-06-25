The disqualified aspirant in the Odododiodioo National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries, Michael Nii Yarboi has been arrested after a bench warrant was issued against him.

Nii Yarboi is facing criminal charges of assault for allegedly slapping a resident of James Town and a branch executive of the NDC in Odododiodoo.

The prosecution in the case, however, reported him to the Dansoman Circuit court for what they believe is a deliberate attempt by Mr. Yarboi to evade the court proceedings.

The case was called for hearing on Thursday, June 20 at the Dansoman court. The court was however forced to adjourn the case to June 24.

But on Monday when the case was called, the accused was not present in court.

The police prosecutor handling the case revealed in court that his outfit has information that the accused is deliberately ignoring the directives of the court to be present in court.

The court then issued a bench warrant for his arrest after the police prosecutor made a plea.

Sources close to the prosecution have revealed that, Michael Yarboi has since been arrested after the bench warrant was issued by the court.

The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2024.

