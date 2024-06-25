Inside LLC’s ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert has received a significant boost with the confirmation that Reggie Rockstone, the “Grandpapa of Hiplife,” will join the lineup.

This announcement adds an extra layer of excitement to an already eagerly anticipated event, which will also honour the late Castro.

The event date has been changed to July 13, 2024, and it will take place at the Palladium in New York.

Reggie Rockstone’s contribution to Ghanaian music is undeniable. As the pioneer of Hiplife music, he revolutionized the industry and paved the way for countless artistes.

Hits like “Keep Your Eyes on the Road” and “Plan Ben” solidified his status as a music icon in the music sphere.

Beyond his musical achievements, Rockstone’s influence has permeated Ghanaian culture, shaping trends in fashion, language, and lifestyle, and resonating across Africa and beyond.

Inside LLC’s decision to honour Rockstone at the concert underscores his enduring impact on Ghanaian culture. CEO Nana Gyimah stated, “We’re revisiting the vibrant era of Azonto, a genre that captured hearts worldwide. The crowd always yearns for that era’s music.”

The event also holds special significance as it marks the tenth anniversary of Castro’s disappearance, another influential figure in Ghanaian music.

A post shared by INSIDE, LLC (@inside_llc)

Inside LLC will pay tribute to Castro’s legacy, ensuring that his contributions are not forgotten.

As anticipation builds for the concert, Reggie Rockstone’s presence promises an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Inside LLC continues to showcase Ghanaian talent globally, solidifying its position as a leader in entertainment and event management.

Founded on principles of excellence and cultural pride, Inside LLC delivers world-class experiences that resonate globally.

The ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert is another testament to the company’s commitment to showcasing Ghanaian culture on an international stage.

With events like this, Inside LLC ensures that the legacies of legends like Reggie Rockstone and Castro live on for generations to come.

