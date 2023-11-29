The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, has disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi from contesting in the Parliamentary elections in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The decision was based on a report submitted by the Special Committee assigned to investigate the violence that occurred at Odododiodioo Constituency during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants held on October 13, 2023.

FEC also decided that the other two aspirants, Alfred Nii Kotei Ashie and Emmanuel Nii Kotei Ashie whose supporters reportedly caused the damage to properties at the Center of the vetting will be surcharged jointly for all the cost of the damage at the centre.

In addition, FEC has directed its election directorate to promptly organize the parliamentary primaries for the Odododiodioo Constituency.

Citi FM/Citi TV journalist Akosua Otchere was attacked during the vetting of the parliamentary aspirants at Odododiodioo after some aggrieved supporters destroyed party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

Below is the full statement

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC), today the 28th of November, 2023 at its meeting at the Headquarters has received the report of the Special Committee set up to investigate the violence that occurred at Odododiodioo Constituency during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants held on October 13, 2023.

The FEC after a careful study of the report has decided as follows:

1. That Mr. Michael Nii Yarboi is not qualified by the provisions of article 41 (8) (b) of the constitution of the NDC and therefore cannot contest in the Parliamentary elections in Odododiodioo Constituency.

2. That the other two aspirants, Mr Alfred Nii Kotei Ashie and Mr Emmanuel Nii Kotei Ashie whose supporters the Committee’s findings reveal that they caused the damage to properties at the Center of the vetting are hereby surcharged jointly for all the cost of the damage at the centre.

3. That the FEC sends its apologies to Miss Akosua Octhere, the journalist who was manhandled on the vetting day and assures her the party will liaise with her to indemnify all her medical bills.

The FEC further directs its election directorate to take immediate steps to organize the parliamentary primaries for the Odododiodioo Constituency.