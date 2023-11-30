betPawa has announced a shift in focus in its sponsorship arrangement for Ghana Premier League clubs.

This was confirmed by the betting firm after an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was achieved.

According to the statement, BetPawa will focus on providing direct financial benefits to clubs in the form of locker room bonuses.

Instead of continuing as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, betPawa has decided to redirect its focus towards providing direct benefits to players.

The increase in the Locker Room Bonus is pegged at 167% culminating in an increase from 150 Ghana Cedis ($12.49) to 450 Ghana Cedis ($33.31).

Additionally, the company will complete the first phase of the betPawa Park, which is currently under construction at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The decision to revise the partnership comes after betPawa initially signed a three-year contract in August 2022, pledging to invest a total of $6 million, with an annual contribution of $2 million earmarked for promoting the league.

The betting firm added, “We want to assure the sporting community that BetPawa and GFA will continue to work together to develop and improve football standards in the country.”

Full statement below: