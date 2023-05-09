Policy Analyst for Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team, Dr Kofi Kukubor, has said the presidential aspirant will seek legal redress should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) refuse to postpone the presidential primary.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he said no official response has been received from the party despite several letters sent.

“We are going to invoke all legal actions to ensure that the voter register is complete and has met the requirements of service to ensure free and fair elections.

“The party has received all our letters, all our requests, all the analyses that we have made, and we have presented all the facts to the party. We are waiting for the official response.

“It’s one of the possible actions. But I believe in the wisdom of the National Executives. The fact that we have presented to them, I believe they will postpone. But we are open to all legal actions,” he said.

He said Dr Duffuor received the voter’s register on May 4, 2023, which contradicts the party’s election guidelines that aspirants should have the electoral document 21 days before the elections.

Dr Kukubor added that his team cannot confirm if the other two aspirants, John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu received the same document earlier or on the same day.

Dr Kukubor stated that an incomplete and inaccurate voter’s register can not be used for the primaries.

“As of today, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and his team do not have the full complement of the voter register or photo album. And the voter register or the photo album is a base document that will be used on the day of the election.

“So one of the reasons why we’ve asked for the postponement of the election is because four days to the election the voter register or photo album is not complete,” he added.

Dr Kukubor stated that Dr Duffuor will not withdraw from the race if the presidential primary is not rescheduled.

Dr Duffuor has asked the party to postpone its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

His call, he said, follows some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

Dr Duffuor had earlier complained about not having received the party’s voters register a few days before the primaries.

However, after making his grievances known to the party, the voter’s register was given to him. He, however, points out that there are issues with the register as submitted to him.

