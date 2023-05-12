Popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe has disclosed that he is presently not in a romantic relationship due to the challenges of finding genuine love as a celebrity.

He explained that being a prominent figure in the entertainment industry makes it difficult for him to establish meaningful connections because many women are more attracted to his fame and wealth than his personality or character.

Although being a celebrity can be advantageous in attracting partners, it can also be a disadvantage when it comes to finding genuine love, as it is challenging to distinguish who is sincere and who is not.

Ahuofe acknowledged that numerous women only want to associate with him because of his fame and the perception that he has money, and it is tough to identify those who have genuine intentions.

Despite these difficulties, Ahuofe remains optimistic about finding true love in the future.

He emphasized in a recent interview with Zionfelix, that he is not opposed to dating but wants to ensure that any potential partner is interested in him for the right reasons.

