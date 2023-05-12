Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says he has received death threats on his life for some cases his office decides to prosecute.

Speaking on Upfront on JoyNews, he claimed that many of those threatening his life have also attempted to influence his work through bribery.

“We get such representations all the time, such offers of inducements, and even threats on our life – I can show you many on my phone. It is not just on galamsey [illegal mining] or financial offences, and even murder. I am the kind that has the tendency not to rely on security, but on certain occasions, I have had to have a review of my security. We get such threats and offers all the time,” Mr Dame said.

The Attorney General indicated that despite such threats, his office continues to work by resisting all forms of intimidation.

“We resist them because some of us have to act in accordance to the mandate given us under the law and the constitution of Ghana,” he told Kojo Yankson, host of the show.

The young lawyer said in spite of these challenges, he has been able to protect the interest of the state by effectively defending judgment debt cases, implementing reforms and also prosecuting crime effectively.

He said he would like to leave a zealous legacy stating “I would want to be an Attorney General who inspired the staff and the staff attorneys to conduct matters ably in court both locally and abroad, and I think that is what is most important.”

“I would want an office of Attorney General whose capacity has been effectively built and well harnessed to defend the interest of the state in all matters both home and abroad. People should see the office of AG as the best department in the country. We ought to be an institution which is a star example of success and excellence in the republic,” Mr Dame added.

