The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has dismissed claims of being political in his line of work.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Middaynews on Wednesday, October 11, he said he works on a professional level although appointed by the President.

He added, “We have mainly professionals, well-trained and seasoned state attorneys, who work day and night to protect the interest of the state.

It is important for me to also place on record that my work as an Attorney General, yes, I may have been appointed by the President but the discharge of my duties as the Attorney General and that of the entire office is not political at all.”

Mr Yeboah Dame’s comment follows accusations levelled against him by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, that he lacks interest in prosecuting government officials engaged in corruption-related offences.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, October 10, Mr Gyamfi said due to this, the NDC has never had confidence in the Attorney General.

He explained that, the AG has never prosecuted any government official in the ruling party – the New Patriotic Party for any acts of corruption, adding that “he has not done so because he is not interested in fighting corruption, neither is he interested in protecting the interest of the people.”

Based on the above, Sammy Gyamfi says he believes that “This latest advice from his office on the Frimpong Boateng’s damning report (on the involvement of government officials in illegal mining) is yet another attempt by this Attorney General to cover up clear acts of corruption on the path of government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he said.

But the Attorney General says that is not the case.

According to him, the work of the Attorney General is not subject to political commentary.

However, it is a serious matter of which dockets are built on the strength of evidence that has been properly unearthed through proper investigations.

“If there is no evidence against the person, it is actually the height of injustice for you to suggest that there should be a charge or two against such a person. What is the evidence in support of any of the allegations contained in the report? Absolutely none at all and that is the issue at stake,” he said.

He explained that, the review of dockets from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service was specific in relation to allegations contained against named individuals in Prof Boateng’s report.

He noted that CID built a docket on the matter after it critically examined all persons named in the said report after it was directed by the President to examine the report.

The Attorney General said that a statement was then taken from each individual cited in the report.

However, “In the statement given by each of the individuals, they categorically denied any allegation against them.”

According to Mr Yeboah Dame, after the denial, they had the burden to probe the matter further hence the decision to reach out to Prof Frimpong Boateng for evidence to assist the CID, adding that he refused to cooperate or give a written statement.

With that said, he noted that the “CID proceeded further to probe all the allegations against each of the individuals and they could not unearth anything at all.”

As a result, he requested that the critics supply him with evidence of persons cited in the report by the former Environment Minister, Prof Frimpong Boateng, which has not been examined.

“Indeed I request of you the media who perhaps are giving vent to all these unfounded allegations made by people to supply any piece of evidence against any individual named in the report which has not been discussed or examined by the Attorney General in the advice to the CID,” he said.

Godfred Dame requested his critics who think they have evidence against any individual named in the report to furnish him with same to enable him prosecute the offenders.

