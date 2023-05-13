Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has thrown in the towel.

He congratulated John Dramani Mahama for winning the party’s flagbearership race in a landslide victory.

In a Facebook post, the former Kumasi Mayor disclosed that he had placed a call to Mr Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

The party is yet to officially confirm former President Mahama’s victory but results trickling in indicate that Mr Mahama is coasting to a massive victory in the ongoing primary.

“I have placed a call to H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.

Just as I’ve indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I’ll continue to serve the NDC.”

Mr Bonsu was the only contender to Mr Mahama after former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out of the race citing irregularities.

