Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro constituency has retained her ticket for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who happens to be mother of songstress Fantana, won by an overwhelming margin.

She polled 1,574 votes as against her contender Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo.

One ballot was rejected.

This makes it her second nod to lead the Jomoro Constituency as a parliamentary candidate in the next elections.

Meanwhile, John Mahama also secured a landslide victory with 1,721 votes.

