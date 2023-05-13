The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman of Ayawaso West Wuogon has disclosed that flagbearer aspirant Kojo Bonsu has never visited the constituency to discuss his ideas with delegates.

Bismarck Abor-Ayittey said the constituency’s focus is not on Mr Bonsu as far as the NDC primaries are concerned.

“He’s not our direction. Our direction is not towards Kojo Bonsu. He has not even been in the constituency to interact with delegates.

“We didn’t see any agent of his representing him here. So you can technically say that he’s not serious,” he said.

According to him, they are backing former President John Mahama to win the election because he has been to all constituencies to spread a message that resonates with them.

Given that Mr. Bonsu had not done same, the chairman expressed that he might not even garner half of the votes.

Meanwhile, although the election has gone on peacefully, the constituency chairman expressed that the pulling out of Dr Kwabena Duffuor in the flagbearer race has affected voter turnout.

According to him, the party has fallen short of over 600 votes due to Dr Duffuor’s actions.

He added that family responsibilities also took others away.