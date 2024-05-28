National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has given more details on a meeting between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance procurement case in court.

According to him, the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame only honoured a visit invitation from Supreme Court judge, Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

Unknowing to him, Mr Jakpa, who is the third accuse in the ongoing trial happened to be present because the former is a cousin of Justice Kulendi.

He disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.



The outspoken politician justified that, there was no way Mr Dame could have walked out on his senior colleague because of Mr Jakpa therefore stayed for the meeting.

He asserted that, the conversation that came up during the meeting appeared Mr Jakpa had reported the Attorney General to Justice Kulendi.

“This meeting was after several messages from Jakpo, requesting a private meeting with the Attorney General but he didn’t respond. I have seen and read those messages.

“Justice Kulendi asked that they meet and catch up and in less than 10 minutes, Jakpa showed up and the judge introduced him as his cousin so they want to find out about the plea bargain,” he stated.

Nana B added that, it is the outcome of the meeting which Mr Jakpa has misconstrued to cast the A-G in a bad light.

