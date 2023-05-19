The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to a video of one of its members sharing rice and cloth to constituents ahead of the by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

A young man wearing NPP T-shirt is seen sharing cups of rice and cloth to residents at Kumawu during his campaign for the party’s candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim.

The video has since gone viral with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleging that the ruling party is buying the votes of residents.

In spite of this, the NDC said it has the support of the grassroots and will snatch the seat from the NPP on Tuesday 23rd May, 2023.

But reacting to this, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday debunked the assertion.

He explained that though the gentleman who shared the rice and cloth is a member of the NPP, he was not sanctioned by the party to do it.

“The guy is called Paul and a native of Kumawu. He was sharing the rice and cloth in honour of his late mother who until her demise cared for the people in the area. He didn’t intend any malice,” he claimed.

The NPP Youth leader said as a responsible political party, they will not buy votes just to win an election.

Rather, he said the hard work and track record of the late MP and the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the elections for them.

“NDC is behind this propaganda to give NPP a bad name but it won’t fly. We will retain the seat after the election,” he added.

Play attached audio for more: