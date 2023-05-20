Leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Kumawu Traditional Area in the Ashanti region, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The team was led by its flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama. The meeting comes ahead of a by-election at Kumawu on Tuesday 23rd May, 2023.

Mr Mahama also introduced the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election, Kwasi Amankwah, to the Paramount Chief.

Below are some photos: