The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging voters in Kumawu in the Ashanti region to vote for a change.

Having been voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for over 28 years, a vote for the NDC will mean massive development in the area.

National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, made the comment in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The by-election in Kumawu is slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023. This became necessary following the death of the NPP MP, Philip Basoah.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Ahead of the bye-election, the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, is the number one on the ballot paper; NDC candidate, Kwasi Amankwa, takes the second spot, while the third and fourth positions are for two independent candidates who bear the same name, Kwaku Duah.

The ruling party is confident of retaining the seat but the NDC is certain the people of Kumawu will vote for a change.

The NDC Youth leader bemoaned the unemployment situation in Kumawu though it is the stronghold of the NPP.

“Every young person in Kumawu is jobless even though it is NPP stronghold. It is said,” he stressed.

Mr. Opare Addo said the NDC‘s candidate is bringing a development oriented candidate who will accelerate the development of Kumawu.

“NPP is deceitful; you don’t take the people for granted so the people of Kumawu should vote for a change,” he added.