German legend and World Cup winner, Lothar Matthaus, has been unveiled as a major partner of Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions.

During the unveiling in Accra on Tuesday, the club revealed that the partnership is worth €6 million and will jointly be owned by football agent, Oliver König from Frankfurt and Ghanaian footballer, Frank Acheampong.

In an interview with Bild, Lothar Matthäus spoke highly about the talented pool of players stationed in Ghana, which informed his decision to invest in the country.

“Of course, it’s a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential for talent, you can see that in the national team,” he said.

“We want to bring young players to Europe. In a serious way and already well-trained. That’s why we’re also investing in the training ground here.”

Speaking at the unveiling, Matthaus revealed that he is excited about the project of the club, hence his decision to invest in the club.

“The Accra Lions players are so professional. They’re all very talented from what I saw in training. The facilities were good and I want to ensure we improve it more. Beating Aduana Stars after a rough patch in form is the kind of mentality I like. That’s why I’m here.”

Following his retirement from professional football, Matthaus worked as a trainer in Austria, Serbia, Montenegro, Brazil, and Israel from 2001 to 2011.

The Premier League side has been a strong force since gaining promotion to the Premier League two seasons ago.

The Lions currently occupy the ninth position on the Ghana Premier League table, nine points behind league leaders, Medeama Sporting Club.

In attendance were Oliver Konig, Matthaus, and the club’s technical director, Ibrahim Tanko.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, was also present at the event alongside the General Secretary of the PFAG, Anthony Baffoe.

