Chief of Dodowa in the Shia Traditional Council, Nene Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, has debunked claims that lack of virgins is frustrating the Dipo rite.

Dipo, a rite of passage, is celebrated by a few Dangme groups, namely the Shai and the Krobo in the Eastern Region, and is held in the month of April for pubertal female virgins to usher them into adulthood.

But, some mothers in charge of the rite told media men that in recent times, there has been lack of virgins, causing them to modify the rite for non-virgins.

Reacting to the statement, Nene Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V said the comment is a figment of their imagination and not a solid fact.

In actual fact, he said in his tribe, about 100 virgin girls avail themselves every year and the rite goes on successful every year.

Roughly estimated, Nene Okukrubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V said about 800 to a 1,000 girls engage in the rite throughout the Dangme groups.

“We get about 100 girls very year. We do it at Dodowa, Agomeda, Kordiabe Ayikuma, Doyum. So if my council gets about 100 and we have eight groups, then I can say we perform on about 800 to 1,000 virgins,” he explained.

The Chief demanded a retraction and apology from all portals that carried the ‘fake’ news of lack of virgins for the rite.

Watch video below: