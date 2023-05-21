The matchday 31 games have ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results with a game left to be played on Monday.

Nsoatreman FC hosted Real Tamale United at the Nana Kronmansah Park on Friday.

The newcomers claimed a critical 1-0 victory in the matchday 31 fixture to move up four places in the league standings with Emmanuel Kotei’s lone goal.

On Saturday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United recorded a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Legon Cities.

Emmanuel Avornyo scored the only goal in the 36th minute as the Hunted secured all three points.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium collapsed Aduana Stars’ title chances with a heavy 3-0 win.

Baba Apiiga broke the deadlock with a stunning freekick in the first half.

After the recess, Evans Botchway and Seidu Bassit scored in the 75th and 82nd minute respectively as the home side pocketed all the three-points.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak recorded their biggest defeat in the campaign with a 5-1 home defeat against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Derrick Fordjour broke the deadlock 16 minutes into the match.

Hearts of Oak responded 16 minutes later through Ibrahim Salifu, who converted from the spot following a penalty awarded to the host after a foul on Caleb Amankwah.

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga shot Medeama into the lead two minutes later from the spot.

Just before halftime, Jonathan Sowah extended the lead for the visitors as the Phobians went into the break deflated.

After the break, Medeama kept their composure as they soaked in pressure from the Ghanaian giants.

However, with five minutes remaining, the Mauve and Yellow punished Hearts with Sowah netting his second of the game.

A minute later, veteran midfielder Kwasi Donsu hit the final nail in Hearts of Oak’s coffin as Medeama dismantle the former champions.

The victory sends them top of the table with three matches remaining.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park defeated struggling Tamale City 2-0.

Abednego Tetteh broke the deadlock after converting a spot-kick in the 49th minute. The former Hearts of Oak forward scored his second in the 78th minute.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams recorded a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Huzaf Ali broke the deadlock in the 5th minute before Simba Sylvester scored in the 13th minute to wrap up the win.

Karela United at the CAM Park was held to a goalless game by Accra Great Olympics.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal’s woes were deepened after FC Samartex recorded a 2-0 win.

Evans Osei Wusu broke the deadlock in the 88th minute before former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh wrapped up the win in the 94th minute.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, relegated Kotoku Royals will host Asante Kotoko on Monday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Real Tamale United

Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions 3-0 Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak 1-5 Medeama SC

Bibiani Gold Stars FC 2-0 Tamale City

Dreams FC 2- 0 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 0-0 Great Olympics

King Faisal 0-2 FC Samartex

Kotoku Royals v Asante Kotoko (MONDAY)