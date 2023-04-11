Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has expressed disappointment over the lack of involvement of former players in football administration.

Former players in the country have seen little opportunity in the administration of football.

Appiah was part of the Black Stars technical team under Kwesi Appiah but he was relieved off his role following the sacking of Kwesi Appiah in 2019.

However, the ex-Juventus and Fenerbache star believes former players and legends of the country should be involved in the running of the game.

“It’s sad because the contacts that we have and the people we can pick phones and call, when I mention names, you will be shocked. At times we don’t get the chance, I mean the legends, former players, we don’t get the chance. I have learnt something, football is run by footballers, it is not about English or the grammar. It is all about wisdom” he said on Sompa TV.

“When I went to Italy, I didn’t understand Italian but when the coach communicates I get it” he added.

Mr. Appiah hopes that one-day ex-footballers will be involved in the administration of football.

“I hope that one day if not Stephen Appiah, one of us will be there. We have the contacts. Some of us we are humble and if you know your value you don’t worry yourself about some things,” he stated.

The man who led Ghana to her first World Cup in Germany in 2006 painfully opened up on the sacrifices he made for the Black Stars.

“There was a time nobody wanted to play the Black Stars. There was a time I used my money to pay for plane tickets. I also paid winning bonuses so when you see what is happening today you feel bad.”

Appiah also led the team to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where the team played in the quarterfinal of the Mundial for the first time.

The Black Stars struggled in the last two international tournaments, exiting at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.