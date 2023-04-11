Famous Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor, also known as Victony has finally shared details of his horrific accident which almost claimed his life in 2021.

The accident which left Victor partially handicap and wheel-chair bound for almost a year, also claimed one life and left three people injured.

Sharing details of the accident, he said they were four in the car when the incident occurred.

“I heard that the impact was from the back like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front they were totally fine. We were two at the back; the one beside me died while I broke my legs” he narrated.

Aside his leg fracture, he revealed that, he slumped into a coma for about four days and woke up with his father by his hospital bed.

“When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like, what’s happening? Because my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos. So, I was like, “why is my dad here?” And he told me I was out for like 3 or 4 days.”

On how the accident occurred, the ‘Holy Father’ crooner added that, it happened after they had left the club at midnight.

On their way back, he said a driver hit their car from the back, leaving him and his friend with serious injuries.