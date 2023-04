Against all odds, rapper Eno Barony had a triumphant entry during Adom FM’s Mega Bash at Adom Park at Kwahu Obomeng.

The rain didn’t stop the songstress from mounting the podium to give off an electrifying performance to the crowd that thronged the venue.

Her team made up of wild dancers stole the show at Obomeng with their crazy moves.

Eno Barony performed most of her hit songs including ‘Had I Known’, ‘God is a Woman’, ‘Fear No Man’ and ‘Ayeka’.