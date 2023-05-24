President of Kpando Heart of Lions, Randy Abbey, has ruled himself out of contesting for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency.

The football ecosystem will elect a new leader in October later this year after the mandate of the current president, Kurt Okraku ends following his four-year stay in office.

According to Mr Abbey, he has not taken any decision to contest for the seat and the plan is out of quotation.

“I’m not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation,” Mr Abbey, who also serves as an Executive Council member of the GFA, disclosed on Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions will compete in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after winning the Zone 3 Division One League.

Mr Abbey previously served as the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, serving in this position for eight years.

He also serves as the Chairman of the Black Satellites management committee. Following the Black Satellites’ success in the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, he was retained as the Chairman of the committee for a second term.

