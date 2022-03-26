Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Randy Abbey, has praised youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan for his impact against Nigeria.

The AS Roma forward on his debut for the Black Stars was handed a starting berth against the Super Eagles in the first leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games.

Afena-Gyan came close to scoring several times but could not locate the back of the net.

His work rate and impact have been lauded and Dr Abbey is not an exception.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an exclusive interview, the former GFA Communications Director could not hide his affection for the promising forward insisting he is a big player in the making.

“It was a good game for him and this is somebody who just came into the team and if he does not get injured, he will be deadly to play against. He is clearly a big star in the making,” he said.

“You look at his age, his in-depth and his performance, it looks like he has been playing with these players for years. I only hope and pray that he stays strong because he has a bright future.

“I am hugely impressed with Afena-Gyan’s performance and he can only get better and that will be good for Ghana.

“This is his first game for the Black Stars but if you look at his performance, I think Afena-Gyan played extremely well against Nigeria and we can only encourage him to do better,” he added.

After the draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night, the Black Stars will be hoping to beat Nigeria at the Abiola National Stadium in the return leg on Tuesday, March 29.