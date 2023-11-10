Lawyers representing Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, state that they are contemplating their options against the High Court Judge presiding over their client’s criminal trial.

They accuse the judge of unfairness and arbitrary conduct. The MP is facing charges of alleged perjury and forgery.

Currently in Canada for emergency health care, the MP’s lawyers claim that, despite his illness, the judge has been unjust, ordering the continuation of the trial.

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Baba Jamal said “Mr Tsatsu Dzita made it clear the arbitrary is staggering, is not fair to us.”

“We will take the necessary action were necessary, we are yet to consult with our other legal team, we will take the necessary action but let me place it on record that in our view the judge or the court was not fair to us”.

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah has dismissed the claims.

“We have to go on with the matter because our witness has been in the box since July 2022, one year five months or four months, one witness, in the witness box for one year four months and you think that we should still countenance such a practice?” he quizzed.