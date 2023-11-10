A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Frances Essiam, has slammed Member of Parliament for Ningo-PrampramSam Nartey George for calling NPP’s flagbearer, Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia a “religious prostitute.”

In her view, the legislator has no more right to call people names because he is a “beneficiary of state privileges”.

“What have you done in this life before coming to Parliament? You are just a benefactor of state privileges. We won’t sit idly by while you insult Bawumia. You are not an island unto yourself. Who do you think you are?” she questioned in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Madam Essiam argued that, the term “prostitute” is derogatory and profane, urging for tolerance and civil discourse.

The NPP woman said the choice of Dr. Bawumia as the party’s candidate is their prerogative, thus disrespectful language will not be tolerated.

“It is the right of the party to choose who they want. You cannot denigrate the Vice President because you don’t even know the fate of Mahama in the 2024 election. The word ‘prostitute’ is derogatory and profane. We should be tolerant” she stressed.

Madam Essiam could not fathom why Sam George will have a problem with the Vice President visiting churches when in fact he worked in the office of Vice President, Aliu Mahama.

“When you used to work at Aliu Mahama’s office, were you not a Christian? So why attack a Muslim? We won’t allow you to insult Bawumia” she fumed.

On her part, Member of Parliament (MP) for Domeabra-Obom, Sophia Ackuaku rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of Sam George.

She said though he erred, the NPP ‘s reaction to the issue is rather adding salt to injury.

“This issue should be disregarded; it won’t lead to chaos. Sam George didn’t say it to attack Muslims. They called me a political prostitute when I left one constituency for another such terms should not be entertained. Let’s all move past this incident” she said.