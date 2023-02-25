Gabriel Martinelli's winner was his ninth goal of the Premier League season
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to give the Premier League leaders a hard-fought win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a deft pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward.

Trossard had a fine first-half goal disallowed after Arsenal’s Ben White held Ward in the build-up.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by two points after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Bournemouth 4-1 in their Saturday tea-time fixture.

Leicester, who remain 14th, were lacklustre although Kelechi Iheanacho had a goal flagged for offside shortly after Trossard’s disallowed effort and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall curled a shot just wide in the second half.

Arsenal’s quest for a first league title since 2003-04 appeared to be faltering when they lost 3-1 to City on 15 February, but they have bounced back with a maximum return of six points from two testing away trips.




