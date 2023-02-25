Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.

Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.

Phil Foden punished Philip Billing’s wayward pass to add City’s third before half-time, and Bournemouth’s misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.

After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City’s victory reduced Arsenal’s cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.

Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.