Celebrated gospel musician, Selina Boateng, is enjoying every bit of her marriage, she disclosed in an interview on Adom TV’s The Journey.

Some three years ago in December 2019, Madam Selina tied the knot silently and went on to keep her family matters behind closed doors.

However, she is now confident to discuss issues of their union including her sexual life.

She revealed in the interview that her three years of marriage has taught her that sex is medicinal and an important factor for every healthy marriage.

“After I got married, I realised sex is medicinal. Even when you have sex after a headache, you’d realise you feel better”.

Addressing critics who might argue it is wrong for a gospel musician of her caliber to speak publicly on sex, the Medofo Pa composer said it is a natural feeling ordained by God.

According to her, she was gagged by critics when she began her ‘ted talk’ on marriage, but this time, she is going all out.

She prayed for anyone seeking marriage to have a taste of it and declare the goodness and glory of God.





