Gospel musician Selina Boateng has clapped back at trolls offering her unsolicited advice over her weight.

She revealed the issue of body shaming is one of the topics that makes her uncomfortable, yet keeps popping up every now and then.

Gracing an interview on Accra FM, the mother-of-one said she has been stopped by strangers multiple times to advise her to lose weight.

“People stop me and say I am too fat so I should visit the gym. Comments like that really hurt me and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

She explained that such trolls do not know the reason for her bloated state, adding that “it could be an advice by the doctor or an ailment.”

Selina intimated that she has always been fleshy, being a child of two stout parents.

The Menko Meho composer teased that she was slimmer when she was broke and hungry, “but now that the grace of God has manifested in my life, she should be left to enjoy.”

The body shaming comments started after her mighty fall at her colleague, Celestine Donkor’s Celestial Praise concert.

RELATED